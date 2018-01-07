New type of chocolate with unusual origin being developed in Australia

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.
In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".
State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.
Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.
He died peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital in Christchurch overnight aged 79.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ