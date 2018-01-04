 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


New study reveals 95 per cent of rubbish polluting world’s oceans come from just ten rivers

share

Source:

BBC

One of the worst offenders is the Ganges River in India.
Source: BBC

Related

Environment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Heavy rain started beating down in Whangamata at 3pm this afternoon.

Live: Concerns over king tide flooding in coastal areas as wild weather slams into North Island


2
Police car generic.

Two people killed after crash on State Highway 16 in Auckland

02:21
3
Nikki Kaye on old rival Jacinda Ardern

'She's moved into a different league' - National's Nikki Kaye on how the old Jacinda Ardern rivalry has evaporated

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

5

Person seriously injured in Manukau crash

Part of Auckland's Tamaki Drive submerged in water.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide surface flooding

The closure came as heavy rain hits Northland and is forecast to move south.

00:18
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."

00:24
Heavy rain started beating down in Whangamata at 3pm this afternoon.

Live: Concerns over king tide flooding in coastal areas as wild weather slams into North Island

Much of New Zealand is anticipating a severe storm already battering the North Island.


00:10
Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago

None of the 48 passengers were injured, but valuables including passports went up in flames.


Police car generic.

Man dies after escaping from rolled car only to be struck by another vehicle

The accident happened in Canterbury, Wednesday night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 