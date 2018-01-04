New study reveals 95 per cent of plastic waste polluting world's oceans come from just ten rivers

Source:BBC
A recent study has revealed 95 per cent of plastic rubbish polluting the world's oceans comes from just 10 rivers.
One of the most contaminated is the Ganges River in India, where an estimated 500 million kilograms of plastic waste is dumped annually.
The site is sacred to nearly half a billion Hindus who pray and worship near its banks and cremate their dead in it.
An estimated $2.27 billion worth of plastic waste is dumped into the Ganges River every year.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news