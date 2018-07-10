TODAY |

New study dispels myth childhood vaccines increases risk of autism

The childhood vaccine that wards off mumps, measles and rubella does not increase the risk of autism, a new Danish study shows.

Anti-vaxxers have long claimed the MMR vaccine can cause autism but researchers who studied more than half-a-million babies born in Denmark over 11 years found there is absolutely no association.

The vaccine does not increase the risk of autism, does not trigger autism in susceptible children, and is not associated with clustering of autism cases after vaccination, they found.

injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image
Needle (file picture) Source: istock.com
