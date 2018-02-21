 

New strikes kill 10 in rebel-held suburbs of Syrian capital

New airstrikes and shelling of the besieged, rebel-held suburbs of the Syrian capital killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens more on Wednesday, a rescue organization and a monitoring group said, adding to a staggering casualty toll that has overwhelmed paramedics and doctors in the past few days.

Syrian government forces and Russian aircraft have shown no signs of letting up their indiscriminate aerial and artillery assault on eastern Ghouta since they stepped up strikes late Sunday as part of a seemingly new, determined push to recapture the territory which has been controlled by rebels since 2012.

At least 260 people have been killed since Sunday night, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights group which closely monitors the fighting through activists on the ground, including 10 in a wave of strikes on the town of Kafr Batna on Wednesday.

