New South Wales scrambling to determine source of three new Covid-19 community cases

NSW has 48 hours to determine the source of three new locally-transmitted coronavirus infections if there's any hope of the Queensland's border reopening on November 1.

After 12 consecutive Covid-free days NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian delivered the disappointing news that Thursday's numbers would include the new infections, detected overnight after the official tally ended at 8pm.



"It's not a surprise ... and my expectation is that will happen again," the premier told reporters on Wednesday.



"We're always going to have cases pop up because we're in a pandemic, but we're also in an economy that is open, where people are undertaking their business, where we don't have [closed] borders but for Victoria."



"We're managing it well, but we will never be out of the woods until there's a vaccine."



None of the three cases - a Camden woman, a Parramatta woman and a Wollondilly man - are linked to each other.



The new cases were announced hours after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said even a single case of untraced community transmission in NSW would reset the border clock countdown.



She has said the border would re-open on November 1 only if NSW had 28 days with no locally transmitted 'mystery' cases of Covid-19.



Queensland Health Minister Stephen Miles told reporters it was too early to say if the 28-day countdown for border re-opening would have to be reset.



"There's certainly enough reason to be concerned, but we will monitor very closely whether NSW can link those cases to existing clusters," he told reporters.



"We hope they can ... the public health units will provide the contact-tracers with 48 hours to identify that link, and so there'll be obviously more information as we go."



Earlier, a deflated Ms Berejikilian again implored her Queensland counterparts to reconsider their "unrealistic" stance.



"I say to the Queensland government, I appreciate you will probably come out today and say the 28 days is ticking from the start. Until the end of the pandemic, it is unlikely that NSW will get to 28 days with no community transmission."



The new cases may also dash the hopes of businesses ditching the four-square- metre rule limiting patrons.



Ms Berejiklian says a relaxation of restrictions is still on the table at this point.



"We want to continue looking at what restrictions we might be able to ease over summer, but we will have more confidence to make those decisions if we see a higher rate of compliance," she said.



NSW Health said no new locally acquired cases were recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, but three returned travellers in hotel quarantine were diagnosed.



NSW Health remains concerned about low testing rates over the past week.



There were 5970 tests reported in the 24-hour reporting period, compared with 5385 in the previous 24 hours.



NSW Health maintains at least 8000 people should be tested every day.



On Tuesday sewage surveillance also detected the virus at the North Richmond and West Camden treatment plants.

