New South Wales records highest daily tally of Covid-19 cases in three months

NSW has recorded 20 new Covid-19 cases, the biggest number in three months, and the premier is urging residents to limit their activity and wear a mask in public if social distancing can't be guaranteed.

Covid-19 test (file picture). Source: istock.com

Three of the cases reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday are linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, bringing the total number of cases linked to the cluster to 48.

Eight new cases are linked to the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park, four are linked to the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club, four are returned travellers in hotel quarantine and one is a person who has returned from Victoria.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said today she was "incredibly concerned" and that NSW was at a critical point in the pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

She said it was positive all the new cases were from known sources but urged people to "please consider avoiding crowds".



"If you cannot guarantee social distancing where you're going, if you cannot guarantee people around you will respect that social distancing, you must wear a mask.



"We do have the chance to really get ahead of the virus, to control the spread if all of us take those extra steps this week," she told reporters in Sydney.

"If we get through the next three or four weeks the way we have we will be able to have medium to long term surety that NSW can keep moving forward but if we slide backwards that means all of us will need to face situations we shouldn't have to."

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said there were 96 people being treated for coronavirus with two patients in intensive care including a person in their 30s.



"It's important to highlight that because often we tend to say it affects the elderly but there will still be young people that are impacted," she told reporters in Sydney.



It comes as NSW from midnight on Tuesday will enforce tougher coronavirus border restrictions for people wanting to enter from Victoria.



A border zone will be set up along the Murray River and all current travel permits will be cancelled while residents in the border zone who wish to move between the states will have to reapply.



Travel will only be allowed for work, education, medical care, supplies or health services.



If NSW residents travel beyond the border zone into Victoria, they will have to self-isolate for two weeks when they return.

