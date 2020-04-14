New South Wales' Level 4-like lockdown to end tomorrow, as coronavirus cases ease

People living in the Australian state of New South Wales will soon be able to visit each other.

Premiere Gladys Berejiklian said that since infection rates remain low, with just two new cases reported in the last 24 hours, lockdown laws will be eased tomorrow.

There are 3018 confirmed cases in NSW, after 7300 people were tested yesterday.

“I have confidence everyone will respect what we put in place from tomorrow so we can all move forward together in a pleasing way,” said Ms Berejiklian.

More students will also head back to school, and retailers will be able to open their doors.