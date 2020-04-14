TODAY |

New South Wales' Level 4-like lockdown to end tomorrow, as coronavirus cases ease

Ryan Boswell, Australia Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

People living in the Australian state of New South Wales will soon be able to visit each other.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tim Wilson looks into how we compare with our neighbours across the ditch, who have more relaxed rules Source: Seven Sharp

Premiere Gladys Berejiklian said that since infection rates remain low, with just two new cases reported in the last 24 hours, lockdown laws will be eased tomorrow.

There are 3018 confirmed cases in NSW, after 7300 people were tested yesterday.

“I have confidence everyone will respect what we put in place from tomorrow so we can all move forward together in a pleasing way,” said Ms Berejiklian.

read more
Australia squashes coronavirus transmission from unknown sources

More students will also head back to school, and retailers will be able to open their doors.

Currently, people in NSW can only leave their home for food, medical treatment or exercise.

World
Ryan Boswell
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:45
Alert levels explained: When can we gather again for events following lockdown?
2
Some iwi-led checkpoints causing tension as they continue through Alert Level 3
3
Police investigate second Auckland property over shallow grave found near Tongariro
4
'My two-year-old son was confused' - Auckland couple turned away from beach by iwi
5
Before lockdown, NZ was on trajectory 'closer to Italy than we'd like', epidemiologist says
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Can grandparents safely hug grandchildren amid Covid-19? WHO weighs in
05:24

Paula Bennett and Shane Jones trade cheeky political jabs, reflect on lockdown experiences
03:46

Back in the blue backyard: Ocean swimmers delight in returning to the water under Alert Level 3
00:22

US economy experiencing fastest collapse since Great Depression