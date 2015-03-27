New South Wales expecting 'catastrophic' level of fire danger today

New South Wales are bracing for "catastrophic" fire conditions today and the danger is predicted to worsen.

Photo / iStock

A state-wide total fire ban is in place and the NSW Rural Fire Service says the high risk is due a combination of high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity.

The area covered by severe to catastrophic warning spreads from the Far North Coast to the South West Coast, a distance of 1500km.

Those living in catastrophic fire-prone areas Hunter, Central Ranges and North Western have been told to leave as soon as possible.