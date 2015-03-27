New South Wales expecting 'catastrophic' level of fire danger today

Source:
New South Wales are bracing for "catastrophic" fire conditions today and the danger is predicted to worsen.
A state-wide total fire ban is in place and the NSW Rural Fire Service says the high risk is due a combination of high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity.
The area covered by severe to catastrophic warning spreads from the Far North Coast to the South West Coast, a distance of 1500km.
Those living in catastrophic fire-prone areas Hunter, Central Ranges and North Western have been told to leave as soon as possible.
More than 70 bush and grass fires are burning across the state, and 21 are not contained.
