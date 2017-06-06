New search underway near home of London Bridge attackers

 

A new search was underway today in a neighbourhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained in the wake of the rampage that left seven dead and dozens wounded.

Khuram Shazad Butt was a British citizen born in Pakistan and Rachid Redouane had claimed both Libyan and Moroccan nationality.
Source: 1 NEWS

The attack, the third in Britain in three months, has raised questions over the government's ability to protect Britain following cuts to police numbers in recent years.

The issue has become a key one in the run-up to Friday's general election.

New Zealand's only known victim, Oliver Dowling, is reportedly stable following surgery for stab wounds.
Source: 1 NEWS

London police said all 12 people held since the attack on Sunday (NZT) from the Barking neighbourhood in the east of the city, have been freed.

A new search was underway today in Ilford, just north of Barking, as authorities tried to determine whether the group had accomplices.

One of the attackers, Khuram Shazad Butt, had appeared in a documentary The Jihadis Next Door and was known to investigators but police said he was not believed to be plotting an attack.

The second man, Rachid Redouane, had not aroused any suspicions. Police have not released the identity of the third.

The three, who were wearing fake suicide vests, were shot dead during the attack.

Sunday's attack was the third in as many months involving suspects who had been on the radar of British authorities. All three have been claimed by the ISIS group.

The country's official terror threat level remains at "severe," one notch down from the highest.

