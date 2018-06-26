 

New scanners could end carry on liquid ban for Heathrow Airport flights

1 NEWS
London's Heathrow Airport is exploring the possibility of removing the ban on passengers having to remove liquids from hand luggage. 

The BBC reports a small number of new 3D X-ray scanners that detect explosives are being trialled. 

A UK Department for Transport spokesperson told the BBC if the trial is successful, it could mean passengers would not need to remove their liquid items from their hand luggage. 

"The UK has some of the strictest security measures in the world, and we are leading the way in using new technology to improve security screening and provide a better experience for passengers."

Currently in New Zealand, passengers can only carry liquids, aerosols or gels in containers smaller than 100ml in their carry-on luggage, placed in a clear bag on international flights. 

The trial will last six to 12 months. The scanners have been tested in the US and the Netherlands.

The liquid rule came about in 2006 amid fears of a possible bomb threat using liquid in drink bottles, according to the Independent. According to the European Commission the ban was supposed to be temporary. 

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, June 5, 2018, a plane takes off over a road sign near Heathrow Airport in London. British lawmakers are set to vote Monday June 25, 2018, on whether to expand Europe's biggest airport, Heathrow. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)
Heathrow Airport. Source: Associated Press
