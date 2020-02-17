TODAY |

New restrictions in China's Hubei province amid coronavirus outbreak

Source:  1 NEWS

China is imposing new restrictions on its residents as it aims to get the upper hand on the coronavirus outbreak.

A worker wearing a protective suit transfers patients in the back of a van at a tumor hospital newly designated to treat COVID-19 patients in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Source: Associated Press

Sixty million people in Hubei province have been told to stay home unless there's an emergency, and the use of private cars has been banned indefinitely.

Almost 70,000 people have been infected globally, and more than 1,600 killed since the coronavirus outbreak began.

China has recorded for its third consecutive day, a decrease in the total number of new infected cases.

Meanwhile the first group of US citizens onboard the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship have been allowed to leave.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Eleven New Zealanders are onboard the ship docked in Yokohama Japan. Source: Breakfast

The US is evacuating 400 Americans from the ship that's been docked at Yokohama, Japan for two weeks. 

Yesterday, Japan's Ministry of Health confirmed coronavirus cases onboard the virus-stricken ship is 355, up 70 from the previous day. 

The first group of US citizens on board the cruise ship will head to California and Texas where they'll face another 14 day quarantine. 

Meanwhile, Australia is making moves to evacuate more than 200 citizens from the ship. 

The New Zealand Government says it is aware of evacuation plans and the welfare of 11 New Zealanders on the Diamond Princess is a priority. 

Two New Zealanders who were on the cruise liner are confirmed to have the virus and are receiving medical care at a hospital nearby. 

World
Health
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
'Deeply upset and sorry' - Sir Elton John apologises to fans after illness forces Auckland show to be cut short
2
Have you seen Liberty? Concerns for wellbeing of missing Wainuiomata girl
3
Investigation underway at Israel Folau's new club after reports fans told to remove rainbow flags at debut game
4
Man unjustifiably dismissed from job wins $37,000
5
Elton John finishes Auckland show early after receiving paramedic attention
MORE FROM
World
MORE

China reports fall in new coronavirus cases for third straight day

07:07

Chinese Ambassador to NZ should 'pull her head in a bit' over travel ban plea - economist

World Health Organisation praises China as new coronavirus cases fall

Person in France dies of COVID-19 coronavirus in first death outside Asia