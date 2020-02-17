New restrictions in China's Hubei province amid coronavirus outbreak

China is imposing new restrictions on its residents as it aims to get the upper hand on the coronavirus outbreak.

A worker wearing a protective suit transfers patients in the back of a van at a tumor hospital newly designated to treat COVID-19 patients in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Source: Associated Press

Sixty million people in Hubei province have been told to stay home unless there's an emergency, and the use of private cars has been banned indefinitely.

Almost 70,000 people have been infected globally, and more than 1,600 killed since the coronavirus outbreak began.

China has recorded for its third consecutive day, a decrease in the total number of new infected cases.

Meanwhile the first group of US citizens onboard the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship have been allowed to leave.

The US is evacuating 400 Americans from the ship that's been docked at Yokohama, Japan for two weeks.

Yesterday, Japan's Ministry of Health confirmed coronavirus cases onboard the virus-stricken ship is 355, up 70 from the previous day.

The first group of US citizens on board the cruise ship will head to California and Texas where they'll face another 14 day quarantine.

Meanwhile, Australia is making moves to evacuate more than 200 citizens from the ship.

The New Zealand Government says it is aware of evacuation plans and the welfare of 11 New Zealanders on the Diamond Princess is a priority.