TODAY

New research shows kangaroos attempting to communicate with humans

Source:  1 NEWS

It turns out kangaroos might be smarter than we think.

The marsupial can communicate with humans, and even ask for help when they need it, scientists found. Source: Nine

New research has discovered the Aussie marsupials can communicate with humans and even ask for help when they need it.

The study was undertaken on 11 kangaroos which live in captivity.

According to Nine News, researchers discovered the animals can use their gaze to point and ask humans for help.

“We were shocked at what we saw,” Alexandra Green from the University of Sydney says.

Experiments used containers of food that were inaccessible to the kangaroos. The marsupials then asked their human keepers for help by gazing at them then looking at the food.

The kangaroos also pawed and scratched the keepers, mimicking similar behaviour displayed by hungry domesticated animals.

