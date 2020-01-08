New research finds training and competing in a marathon could add years to your life

If running a marathon is your new year's resolution, research indicates it could be the thing you shouldn't give up on.

New findings out of the UK have shown training and then completing your first marathon can add years to your life by reducing blood pressure.

According to the BBC, researchers from University College London and Barts tested 138 amateur runners competing in the London Marathon.

The study concluded that after just six months of training their arteries “regained some youthful elasticity”.

This outcome should help to curb the risk of strokes and heart attacks.