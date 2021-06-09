New Queensland Covid case is husband of woman who breached Victoria lockdown

One new coronavirus case has been reported in Queensland after a woman left Victoria with her husband during lockdown and drove to the state's Sunshine Coast.



Queensland Covid-19 vaccination centre. Source: 1 NEWS

The 44-year-old Melbourne woman tested positive yesterday in Caloundra after arriving in Queensland on June 5.



Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the woman's husband tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday night.

"So yes, some good news," she told reporters.



"We had those two cases related to the woman and her husband, who travelled from Victoria."



Young said contact-tracers have now identified 17 of the couple's close contacts, up from six yesterday.



Three of those contacts have tested negative for coronavirus, including the woman's parents whom the couple were staying with in Caloundra.



"They've tested negative which is very reassuring, but we need to continue all of that testing," the chief health officer said.

Young said the outbreak posed less of a risk and the state would not be locking down hospitals or residential aged care and disability care facilities.



Authorities said the couple left the outskirts of Greater Melbourne on June 1, five days after Victoria went into a snap lockdown.



It's understood they were permanently moving to Queensland, where the husband was due to start a new job.



Young said they couple did not apply for an exemption to travel despite moving home being an accepted reason to come to Queensland.



"No, they didn't come through the exemption process," she said.



"So it's now up to police to investigate."



Authorities picked up the woman's infection after the man's employer asked them to get tested for Covid-19 so he could get a health clearance to start work.



The couple departed one day before the lockdown was lifted in regional Victoria.



Authorities are yet to reveal if the couple visited any venues as they drove through northern Victoria.



They visited at least 10 sites in the NSW towns of Narrandera, Forbes, Dubbo and Moree on the way to Queensland.



read more Woman with Covid-19 left Victoria lockdown, travelled for five days — health authorities

They crossed the border and stopped in another 13 venues in Goondawindi, Toowoomba and Caloundra.



The latter is the area of the most concern for Queensland authorities, as it's the most congested area where the couple have spent the most time.