New pictures: Boys rescued from Thai cave in high spirits while recovering in hospital

Source:Associated Press
Photographs of 12 boys and their coach, who were rescued from a flooded cave and are now recuperating in a hospital in northern Thailand, have been released by Thai health authorities.
The boys have been hospitalised for seven days following their ideal.
Source: Associated Press
The images showing the boys making sketches while sitting in their hospital beds in a quarantined room were released today by the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital.
One of the boys recuperating in hospital after being rescued from the cave draws to pass the time.
Source: Associated Press
One of the boys shows off a drawing done while recovering in hospital.
Source: Associated Press
A drawing of the boys' football team.
Source: Associated Press
One of the boys shows off a drawing of his football team.
Source: Associated Press
The hospital said yesterday that the boys are basically healthy, aside from some minor infections.
One of the boys recovering in hospital.
Source: Associated Press
A psychiatrist said their mental state seems fine.
One of the boys gives the camera two victory signs while recovering in hospital.
Source: Associated Press
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news