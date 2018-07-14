 

New pictures: Boys rescued from Thai cave in high spirits while recovering in hospital

Associated Press

Photographs of 12 boys and their coach, who were rescued from a flooded cave and are now recuperating in a hospital in northern Thailand, have been released by Thai health authorities.

The boys have been hospitalised for seven days following their ideal.

The images showing the boys making sketches while sitting in their hospital beds in a quarantined room were released today by the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital.

One of the boys recuperating in hospital after being rescued from the cave draws to pass the time.

One of the boys shows off a drawing done while recovering in hospital.

A drawing of the boys' football team.

One of the boys shows off a drawing of his football team.

The hospital said yesterday that the boys are basically healthy, aside from some minor infections.

One of the boys recovering in hospital.

A psychiatrist said their mental state seems fine.

One of the boys gives the camera two victory signs while recovering in hospital.

