New pictures: Boys rescued from Thai cave in high spirits while recovering in hospital

Photographs of 12 boys and their coach, who were rescued from a flooded cave and are now recuperating in a hospital in northern Thailand, have been released by Thai health authorities.

The images showing the boys making sketches while sitting in their hospital beds in a quarantined room were released today by the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital.

The hospital said yesterday that the boys are basically healthy, aside from some minor infections.

A psychiatrist said their mental state seems fine.

