New photo of smiling Prince George released to celebrate his seventh birthday

Source:  1 NEWS

A new photo of a smiling Prince George has been released on his seventh birthday.

Prince George. Source: @KensingtonRoyal Twitter

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted the image on their Twitter and Instagram accounts just before the clock struck midnight in the UK ahead of Prince George's birthday today.

"Sharing a 📸 taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow!" the caption reads.

It comes after the first official photos from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding were released on Sunday.

The Duke of York and The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli-Mozi on their wedding day. Source: Benjamin Wheeler

Those images featured the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The bride was walked down the aisle by her father Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, wearing a vintage dress and jewellery on loan from the Queen, the Palace confirmed in a statement.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli-Mozi on their wedding day. Source: Benjamin Wheeler

The remodelled and refitted Norman Hartnell dress was made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory encrusted with diamanté and trimmed with ivory Duchess satin. It also featured organza sleeves and a geometric chickened bodice.

