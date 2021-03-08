TODAY |

New photo shows pregnant Meghan Markle with husband and young son

Source:  1 NEWS

A new photograph of Meghan Markle, with her husband Prince Harry and young son Archie, shows off her growing baby bump.

A new photograph shows pregnant Meghan Markle with husband Prince Harry and son Archie. Source: Misan Harriman/Twitter

The black and white image was posted on Twitter by Misan Harriman. He was the same photographer who captured the royal couple sitting on the grass when they announced last month the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant.

In the latest image, released today, Archie is being held in his mother's arms while Harry clutches his wife.

Oprah reacted with shock when Meghan Markle revealed there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born”. Source: CBS

Last night in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple announced they are expecting a girl this summer.

"What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club," Harriman captioned the image.

Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their second child. Source: 1 NEWS

