New photo of Princess Charlotte released - taken by proud mum Kate

Prince William and his wife Kate have released a photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her second birthday.

Princess Charlotte just before her second birthday - a photo taken by her mother Katherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. Source: Supplied/Kensington Palace

The photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge was distributed Monday, one day before Charlotte turns two.

It shows Charlotte on the grounds of Anmer Hall, the family's country home, wearing a yellow cardigan sweater decorated with images of sheep.

The family is expected to spend more time in London in the coming years. Their London base is at Kensington Palace.

Charlotte's older brother Prince George, three, plans to attend a London school in September.

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT PRINCESS CHARLOTTE

Why haven't we seen more of her?

Prince William and his wife, Kate, want to protect their daughter's privacy.

It's not surprising that Kate took the official photo to mark Charlotte's second birthday on the protected grounds of the family's country estate.

The royal couple has tried to keep Charlotte mostly out of the limelight and away from the paparazzi that often follow senior royals at events in London.

An important exception was an official trip to Canada in the fall.

William and Kate brought Charlotte and her older brother, Prince George, on the trip and Charlotte even attended a children's party.

What impact could the photo have?

Don't be surprised if there's a run on fluffy yellow cardigans with cute sheep decorations in British stores catering to kids - that's what Charlotte is wearing in the official photo.

It's possible the outfit was chosen by the clothes-conscious Kate, who snapped the photo.

Earlier outfits worn by Prince George in public have become extremely popular with British consumers charmed by the young royals.

Charlotte looks very proper and very British, with her hair styled by a clip and her blue-grey eyes looking directly at the camera at the outdoors photo session in April.

What is her full name?

She is officially named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, in tribute to her late grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales, and her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

She is also known as Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

Will she ever be queen?