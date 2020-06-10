TODAY |

New photo of Prince Philip and Queen released to mark Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Philip is celebrating his 99th birthday in lockdown today at Windsor Castle in England.

The Queen and Prince Philip. Source: Press Association

To mark the milestone Buckingham Palace released a photograph taken last week of the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen.

The outspoken Prince – born into the Greek and Danish royal families – is the longest serving consort in British history.

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from royal duties in August 2017, and has since stayed primarily out of the public eye.

