New photo of Prince Philip and Queen released to mark Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday

Prince Philip is celebrating his 99th birthday in lockdown today at Windsor Castle in England.
The Queen and Prince Philip. Source: Press Association
To mark the milestone Buckingham Palace released a photograph taken last week of the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen.
The outspoken Prince – born into the Greek and Danish royal families – is the longest serving consort in British history.
The Duke of Edinburgh retired from royal duties in August 2017, and has since stayed primarily out of the public eye.