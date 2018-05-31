New photo: Eagle eyed fans spot Queen's secret never-before-seen pic of Harry and Meghan (close ups inside)

Eagle eyed royal fans have spotted a never-before-seen photo of Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle proudly on display at Buckingham Palace in the background of a new picture of the Queen, released today.

The Queen with the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. Source: Getty

The picture was taken during a meeting between Queen Elizabeth and the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

What at first seems like an innocuous snap turns out, on closer inspection, to reveal a rare picture of the newlyweds on a table in the background.

Close up of a never before seen photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Source: Getty

The picture shows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cozying up to each other in what looks like a professionally taken shot.

The Duchess of Sussex is wearing a fitted white dress in the picture, while Harry sports a dapper looking blue suit.

Extreme close up of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle picture. Source: Getty

The honeymoon

Speculation is rife over the married couple's honeymoon destination. After Namibia was cancelled, after being leaked to the media, the couple are now thought to be honeymooning in Canada, at Alberta's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

Invitations have also been flying in from others, and earlier this week Suits actor Harvey Specter, whose real name is Gabriel Macht, and his wife, Aussie actress Jacinda Barrett, extended an invitation for the royal couple to holiday with them on the Sunshine Coast.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to join Macht in Noosa during a planned trip downunder in October, when Harry will open the Invictus Games in Sydney in late October, before also visiting New Zealand and Tonga.

