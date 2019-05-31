TODAY |

New Mexico Uber driver shot passenger dead over 'large amount' of vomit, prosecutors say

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

A ride-hailing driver shot and killed a New Mexico passenger earlier this year during an argument over "a large amount of vomit" in his Uber vehicle, prosecutors said in new documents.

Court documents submitted by the Bernalillo County district attorney last week said the vomit and an argument over a cleanup fee led to the shooting, the Albuquerque Journal reported .

Police say driver Clayton Benedict fatally shot passenger James Porter, 27, after stopping along a highway in Albuquerque on March 17. Benedict has not been charged and has declined to comment.

A charging decision may come in the next few weeks, district attorney spokesman Michael Patrick said.

"Prosecutors are currently going over hundreds of documents and videos," Patrick said.

Benedict picked up Porter and his friend from a bar on the evening of St. Patrick's Day, according to a search warrant affidavit seeking details from Uber about Benedict's trips and other information.

The friend, Jonathan Reyes, later told police the two had been at the bar since 2 p.m. and although he typically doesn't drink, he had six or seven drinks that day.

Benedict — who had been driving for Uber for a year and a half — told detectives they were traveling south on Interstate 25 when Reyes threw up in the backseat.

"At this point, the other passenger and Clayton start to go back and forth about a potential 'clean-up fee,'" the detective wrote in the affidavit. "James is the male arguing/pleading with Clayton not to charge him for a 'clean-up fee.'"

That's when Benedict said he pulled over and asked the men to get out of the car.

He said he ended the ride and gave Porter a review of "one star."

He said Porter slammed the door and the two argued outside the car.

Benedict said Porter was yelling and moved toward the open driver's side door, threatening to run Benedict over with his own car.

Benedict said he fired "an unknown amount of rounds" toward Porter.

Porter's family sued Uber and Benedict last month. The San Francisco-based Uber told the newspaper in a statement that Benedict no longer has access to the Uber app as a driver.

Last year, an Uber driver in Denver was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a passenger on a Colorado highway.

Police have said driver Michael Hancock, 29, shot and killed Hyun Kim, 45, following an altercation in the car. Hancock's family has said he only shot in self-defense.

Albuquerque Police officers investigate a fatal shooting involving an Uber driver
Albuquerque Police officers investigate a fatal shooting involving an Uber driver Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:47
The US president’s statements come one day after the former special counsel spoke out for the first time since his investigation ended.
Amid calls for impeachment, Trump lashes out again at special counsel Robert Mueller
2
Memory Brown says the Budget will give her an extra $10 per week, just enough for milk and bread.
Auckland mother of nine disappointed at lack of support after today's Budget announcement
3
“They’re just boobs, half of the population has them,” she told Barbara, who complained about a low cut top.
Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry responds to unusual viewer feedback about her cleavage
4
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).
State Highway 25 in the Coromandel closed after fatal crash
5
Steven Ian Cameron
Man who died after Christchurch garage fire ran through wall of flame, asked if dog was safe
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:31
Galaxy’s Edge is the theme park’s biggest expansion ever.

Disneyland's latest addition immerses visitors in a brand new locale in the Star Wars universe.

Philippines ships 69 containers of garbage back to Canada

Louisiana becomes fifth US state to enact restrictive abortion law based on foetal heartbeat

Three of four people charged in Wellington kidnap, torture case plead not guilty