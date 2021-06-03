New Mexico mayoral candidate's speech disrupted by protestor flying drone with sex toy attached

A New Mexico sheriff who is running for mayor of Albuquerque was punched at a campaign event by a man who police say first tried to disrupt the event by flying a drone with a sex toy attached to it around the candidate while he was on stage.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales' campaign said the Democrat was unharmed and “will not be intimidated.”

The Albuquerque Journal reported that a video of the event on posted on Facebook shows Gonzales answering questions from the audience while standing on a stage at an events centre when the drone bearing the sex toy started buzzing near the stage.

A sheriff's office report said the owner of the event center grabbed the device, and the drone's owner, 20-year-old Kaelan Ashby Dreyer, unsuccessfully tried to grab it back.

The report said Dreyer then turned his attention to Gonzales, swinging his fist and calling him a “tyrant." A deputy wrote that Dreyer punched Gonzales' hands and was then removed from the event by deputies.

He has been charged with petty misdemeanour battery and misdemeanour resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

In New Zealand in 2016 anti-TPPA protestor Josie Butler hurled a sex toy in the face of then Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce during a stand-up with the media.