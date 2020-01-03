TODAY |

New medals to honour Australian bushfire service

A new medal will be awarded to Australian firefighters, police, paramedics and others to recognise their service during the latest bushfire season.

The Australian Prime Minister also hinted he may postpone an upcoming trip to India, as the fires continue to rage. Source: Associated Press

The National Emergency Medal will be awarded to eligible emergency responded who gave sustained or "significant" service during the 2019-2020 bushfires.

"We also honour those Australians who have battled this devastating fire season, many of whom will be on fire grounds today protecting our communities from danger," the Prime Minister Scott Morrison said today while announcing the new medal.

However the detailed criteria for who can be awarded the medal has not been determined and will be decided after a "consultation" once the bushfire crisis has passed.

The Governor-General David Hurley declared the bushfires to be a "nationally significant" emergency for the purposes of the medal after a recommendation from the Morrison government.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull made the announcement today. Source: 1 NEWS


