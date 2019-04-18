New laws to be introduced in Victoria to prevent wife killer from being buried next to victim

New laws to be introduced to the Victorian parliament will prevent convicted wife killer Borce Ristevski from being buried next to his partner Karen.

The state government will this week seek to amend the Cemeteries and Crematoria Act to effectively stop anyone responsible for another's death from making decisions about the victim's burial or grave.

Ristevski is serving a 13-year sentence after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Karen at their Avondale Heights home in 2016.

Her body was dumped at Macedon Regional Park, where it was found by hikers eight months later.

Ristevski's family have been trying to stop the 56-year-old from being buried next to this wife when he dies.

They also want to change her headstone, which has been left blank on the right-hand side for Ristevski's epitaph.

"No one should have the right to make decisions about the grave or memorial of the person they killed," Health Minister Martin Foley said in a statement to AAP on Tuesday.

"These changes will ensure victims' families are protected from further harm or distress by giving them the choice about how their loved one is remembered."