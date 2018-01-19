 

New Jersey teacher left US$1 million gift to students in her will

Source:

©2018 THE NEW YORK TIMES

By Jacey Fortin

The $1 million (USD) check came as a surprise.

It was delivered to the Dumont School District's Board of Education in New Jersey this year at the bequest of Genevieve Via Cava, a former special needs teacher, seven years after she died at the age of 89.

In accordance with her will, the money will fund scholarships for special needs students who want to pursue postsecondary education.

"I wasn't surprised that she was going to be donating something," the Dumont school superintendent, Emanuele Triggiano, said - after all, she had told him she would. "The surprise was the amount of money she sent to us."

He said that the money would provide scholarships of up to US$25,000 for one or more students annually, starting with next year's high school graduates, and that it was set up so that the US$1 million would generate enough interest for the scholarship to continue in perpetuity.

Via Cava spent decades as a special needs teacher at the middle school and high school levels in Bergen County, in northern New Jersey. She was known to be resourceful. But her gift left educators asking: How was a teacher able to save so much money?

Richard Jablonski, 63, a friend of Via Cava's who knew her for decades before she died, said that her achievement was the result of a lifetime of penny-pinching: She wouldn't buy the hearing aids she needed, seemed to have few outfits and stopped going on vacations after her husband died.

"Her family went through the Depression, and I think a lot of that had a big influence on her life, being so frugal," he said.

Jablonski was the executor for her will, and he said that in addition to setting up the scholarship, she also left money to the Salvation Army and some animal shelters.

"She didn't have too many people. She was a rough-exterior type of a person. But she could light up a room. She had a killer smile," he said, adding that she had always seemed devoted to her students.

"And her name will live on forever in this scholarship fund," Jablonski said. "It's unbelievable that she’s going to have this effect."

