New images released of Manchester suicide bomber shopping before his concert attack

There have been more raids around Manchester over Salman Abedi's attack.
The Kiwis got lucky after Sweden’s charge to the finish was rocked by controversy.

Watch: Team NZ roars home at 35 knots in most bizarre photo finish as late penalty sinks Artemis

Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

Watch: 'It's like a lethal game of chicken' - heart-stopping scenes as Team New Zealand squeeze past Artemis


Tiger Woods has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Tiger Woods charged with drink driving in Florida

Live stream: Breakfast

Saturday off the NSW coast is likely to go down as veteran fisher Terry Selwood’s most memorable day on the water - ever.

'A bloody shark! Well I'm buggered' - Aussie fisherman has classic reaction to shark jumping into boat


Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of America's Cup action from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Video: Two from two! Team New Zealand recover from early penalty to thrash Great Britain

Southern Cross Travel Insurance has apologised for the incident, saying it was a unique situation they have learnt from.

'Insulting and distressing' - amputee's prosthetic leg considered 'baggage' by insurance company

"They're a part of my identity and a part of my independence," Sarah said.


A geomagnetic storm made for some incredible photos in the South Island overnight.

Watch: Vivid Aurora Australis unravels over southern skies

A strong geomagnetic storm brought the stunning phenomenon to the south - and aurora hunters were out in force.

Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

Watch: 'It reminded me of other drivers that aren't here anymore' – Scott Dixon's mum horrified by son's 350km/h crash

