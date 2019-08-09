TODAY |

New footbridge connects castle birthplace of King Arthur with mainland Britain

A new $9 million footbridge has been opened, reconnecting the legendary birthplace of King Arthur with mainland Britain.

Tintagel Castle on the Cornwall coast is around 350 kilometres southwest of London and for hundreds of years the only way to get to the ruins has involved a steep climb. But now that's changed.

For centuries, Tintagel Castle has been split in half - divided by the sea, which has eroded the once-closer cliff faces.

But for the first time since the Middle Ages, the island and the mainland have been reunited with a new footbridge.

It’s taken nine months to build the 70-metre bridge, using 47 tonnes of steel and 40,000 Cornish slate tiles.

With a 57-metre drop down to the sea, the old method of visiting the ruins - a 272-step climb - is a steep journey.

Around a quarter million people visit the castle each year, and it’s hoped the bridge will encourage even more tourism.

For hundreds of years, the only way to get to the ruins of Tintagel Castle involved a steep climb. Source: BBC
