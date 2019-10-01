New footage shows US woman allegedly driving loaded school bus while drunk

TODAY |

More security footage has emerged of the American bus driver who allegedly drove a school bus full of children while drunk.

A pupil alerted police saying the driver, Catherine Maccerone, acted erratically behind the wheel and smelled of alcohol.

CCTV footage inside the bus shows the children screaming throughout the trip. Even before the kids got onboard, she was yelling, it also shows.

The footage revealed Maccerone yelling, "My marriage sucks. And my husband is a son of a gun!"

A student passenger on board alerted police. Source: US ABC

Maccerone has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence and denies running three red lights.

She told the court she takes sleep and anxiety medication and has since resigned from her job.


CCTV footage inside the bus shows students screaming throughout the trip. Source: 1 NEWS
