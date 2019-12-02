New footage shows heroic efforts to bring down London Bridge terrorist with fire extinguisher

New video has emerged showing the heroic efforts by Londoners to bring down the London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan on Saturday.

Saskia Jones, 23, has been named by police as the second victims of Saturday's attack (Friday afternoon UK time). She was fatally stabbed along with fellow Cambridge University graduate Jack Merrit.

Staff members at the venue where the stabbing took place chased Khan down the road as he tried to escape.

New footage shows a man armed with a fire extinguisher blasting the Khan, while others help bring him to the ground. He was held until armed officers arrived and shot him dead - fearing he was wearing a suicide vest.

Mourners have laid flowers at London Bridges to pay their respects to the two killed.