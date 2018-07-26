 

New footage shows Demi Lovato appearing to struggle at concert days before suspected overdose

US ABC
World
Media

The 25-year-old singer was rushed to hospital in what's thought to be a case of too much heroin.
World
Media
1 NEWS
World
Pacific Islands
Barbara Dreaver
Crime and Justice

A privately owned Fiji island has been linked to a high profile court case in the US involving suspected sex cult NXIVM.

Wakaya Island is 80 per cent owned by billionaire Seagrams heiress Clare Bronfman who has been arrested as part of the group on racketeering conspiracy charges.

She has been released after posting bail of US$100 million after prosecutors deemed her a flight risk because of her Fiji island ownership.

The exclusive resort island once hosted Bill and Melinda Gates, Rupert Murdoch and Nicole Kidman, before being bought by Clare Bronfman in 2016.

Bronfman is accused of running a pyramid scheme to help finance NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

Federal prosecutors allege female members of the group were expected to have sex with the NXIVM leader and former members say they were branded with his initials.

US attorney Richard Donoghue says Clare Bronfman was part of an inner circle who ‘committed a broad range of serious crimes from identity theft and obstruction of justice to sex trafficking, all to promote and protect Raniere and NXIVM'.

Others who have been arrested include TV series Smallville actress Allison Mack who has been charged with sex trafficking.

Clare Bronfman, center, arrives at federal court, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Bronfman, an heiress to the Seagram's liquor fortune and three other people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investigation of a self-improvement organization accused of branding some of its female followers and forcing them into unwanted sex. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Clare Bronfman, center, arrives at federal court, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Source: Associated Press
World
Pacific Islands
Barbara Dreaver
Crime and Justice
Japan executes last six members of doomsday cult for 1995 Tokyo subway sarin gas attack

Associated Press
World
Asia
Crime and Justice

Japan has executed all six members of a doomsday cult who remained on death row for a series of crimes in the 1990s including a sarin gas attack on Tokyo subways that killed 13 people.

Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said the six men were hanged this morning.

Thirteen members of the group had been sentenced to death.

The seven others, including cult leader Shoko Asahara, were hanged about three weeks ago.

The cult envisioned overthrowing the government and amassed an arsenal of chemical, biological and conventional weapons in anticipation of an apocalyptic showdown.

Its name, Aum Shinrikyo, means Supreme Truth.

The group's most notorious crime was the subway attack in 1995 that sickened 6000 people and caused panic during the morning commute.

A woman walks on a street while watching TV news reporting executions of six members of Aum Shinrikyo, in Tokyo Thursday, July 26, 2018. Japan executed on Thursday all the six members of the doomsday cult who remained on death row for a series of crimes in the 1990s including a sarin gas attack on Tokyo subways that killed 13 people. Images on the screen are, from top left clockwise, Kazuaki Okasaki, Masato Yokoyama, Satoru Hashimoto, Kenichi Hirose, Toru Toyoda and Yasuo Hayashi. (Shinji Kita/Kyodo News via AP)
A woman walks on a street while watching TV news reporting executions of six members of Aum Shinrikyo, in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press
World
Asia
Crime and Justice