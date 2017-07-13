 

New footage inside London’s Grenfell Tower after fatal fire released

BBC

Police have released the video after the tragedy that’s claimed at least 80 lives.
1
Flooding on Stronvar Rd Masterton.

Strong winds and snow causes travel chaos across the country during wild winter storm this morning

00:26
2
Cyclone strength winds have caused power outages and travel headaches in the capital this morning.

Watch: Wellington train battles the elements as huge waves crash over the tracks

00:30
3
Footage taken by a commuter shows the fury of the winds and wild weather hitting the capital.

Raw: Wellington train more like a seaborne ferry as waves crash against windows

00:20
4
It’s continuing to snow today in the Canterbury town making for a classic winter experience.

Watch: Coating of snow sees tourist hotspot Hanmer turned into beautiful winter scene


03:29
5
David Seymour says welfare like Labour’s baby policy is "destroying our country".

Welfare like Labour's $60 baby bonus is 'destroying this country' - ACT leader David Seymour

01:43
Icy and snowy conditions have descended on the central North Island.

LIVE: Storm hits Wairarapa with flooding and brings icy conditions to the central North Island

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
