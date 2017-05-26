 

New footage emerges of Manchester attacker donned in flowing robe as he puts bins out

The video is said by neighbours to be suicide bomber Salman Abedi almost a year before he killed 22 people.
UK and Europe

00:12
1
Jaden Stroobant, 20, pleaded guilty today to sexually violating and murdering Cun Xiu Tian, 69, in her home.

Man who murdered West Auckland woman gets at least 17 years in jail

00:19
2
Melania Trump was this week filmed apparently refusing to hold Donald's hand, and also met Pope Francis – Jimmy Kimmel's team combined the two.

Watch: This time it's the Pope brushing away Donald Trump's wandering hand - in humiliating skit


00:25
3
The US President pushed his way past Dusko Markovic to get to the front of a group of NATO leaders.

Watch: Donald Trump shoves aside the PM of Montenegro – and looks incredibly pleased with himself for doing it

02:00
4
Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Video: 'Two words, Marlon Brando' - Jack Tame pleased as Punch over his Shortland Street cameo

00:30
5
The Queen has told children injured in the Manchester bombing that the attack was "dreadful and wicked".

Children injured in Manchester bombing receive visit from the Queen

02:00
Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his Breakfast colleagues aren't convinced.

01:28
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

00:24
Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

00:30
Trisha Cheel held another public screening of Vaxxed last night, days after Dr Lance O'Sullivan interrupted a Kaitaia screening.

Suggestion of compulsory vaccination is 'abhorrent' - anti-vax campaigner

01:43
Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA as he’s better known as, unwittingly become part of the coverage team with just a camera and selfie tripod.

Meet the secretive America's Cup videographer with the knack for being in the right place at the right time

