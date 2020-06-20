New evidence suggests Covid-19 spread in Italy before China reported first cases

New evidence is suggesting Covid-19 spread to Italy as early as December before China had reported its first cases.

The Italian National Institute of Health (ISS) analysed wastewater taken from Milan and Turin found traces of the virus in samples from December 18.

In the study, scientists examined 40 sewage samples collected from the plants in the area between October and February. Samples from October and November didn’t have traces of Covid-19.

However, Italy’s first reported case was in mid-February. China’s first reported case was at the end of December.

ISS water quality expert Giuseppina La Rosa told the BBC the findings could help scientists understand the spread of Covid-19 in Italy.

She said the findings did not "automatically imply that the main transmission chains that led to the development of the epidemic in our country originated from these very first cases".

More than 34,500 people have died from the virus in Italy according to Johns Hopkins University, the fourth highest in the world.

The World Health Organisation said the Covid-19 pandemic was accelerating.

The world hit a new record for the number of fresh cases reported in a single day at more than 150,000.

Half of these reported cases are in North and South America. Large numbers are also being reported in South Asia and the Middle East.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, more than 460,000 have died of Covid-19.