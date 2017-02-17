 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


New drone footage reveals extent of Italy’s January damage

The avalanche buried a hotel under 60,000 tonnes of snow.
Source: 1 NEWS

Natural Disasters

01:39
Brodie Kane in the Civil Defence bureau in Christchurch says there are still days and weeks ahead until this fire is under control.

LIVE: Embattled Christchurch mayor says 'I will be held accountable' over timing of Port Hills fire state of emergency


Live stream: Breakfast

00:42
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


00:14
Watch: Remember this guy? World's best looking criminal attacks catwalk in runway debut

01:51
This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.

Army mates chipping in to help pay for Port Hills chopper pilot's funeral as Givealittle donations pass $100k

00:31
The Claude family of Landsdowne lost everything in an instant on Tuesday.

'Numb and tired' Christchurch man gets new accommodation after double whammy of losing homes in fires, quake

James Frost is not allowed back to see that state of the home he rented with housemates.


 
