The new Dr Google? Smartphone app now allows patients to text symptoms and receive medical advice

The Babylon's health app is already being used by 800,000 people in the UK.
1
A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

00:52
2
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

03:12
3
Billy Aiken of Kings Plant Barn says complaints about the insects are on the rise - and he has some tips to help fight them.

Kiwi feijoa crops at high risk from disgusting burrowing moth larvae

4
Domestic spray products containing Chlorothalonil, including some Yates and Tui products, will soon be banned in New Zealand.

EPA bans commonly used Kiwi garden products due to carcinogen and toxin concerns

00:29
5
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


02:07
Greyhound racing critics are disappointed the $24 million funding isn't going towards the re-homing ex-racing dogs.

Multi-million dollar funding boost for Greyhound slammed for doing little to help retired dogs

The New Zealand Racing Board has increased its funding to $24 million.


02:54
Nearly 72,000 people moved to New Zealand in the past year.

Migration boom keeps on rolling

The annual net gain for the year to March was a new record of 71,900 migrants.

00:20
A second person shot in the incident is in hospital with serious injuries.

Off-duty cop charged with murder after allegedly shooting dead his wife - the mother of their 3 kids

A non standard-issue firearm was found at the address, and the officer handed himself to the local station 40 minutes afterwards.

Police contact family of little girl who swam for hours in Manukau Harbour after body is found by fisherman

Police were called to the scene in Wattle Bay, Manukau Heads just after 5pm today.


Would you pay $650 for fake mud covered jeans? US clothing store Nordstrom thinks you should

The jeans have received heavy criticism from American television host Mike Rowe.



 
