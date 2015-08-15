TODAY |

New documents show Japan's emperor had deep regrets about World War II atrocities

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

Japanese public broadcaster NHK has obtained documents showing that former Emperor Hirohito repeatedly felt sorry about World War II and tried, unsuccessfully, to express his feelings by using the word "remorse" in a 1952 speech.

The records of conversations with Hirohito spanning several years were kept by Michiji Tajima, a top Imperial Household Agency official who took office after the war.

NHK obtained 18 notebooks through Tajima's family and aired a special programme this past weekend.

Although it's not surprising that Hirohito had deep regrets about the war, the documents highlight how painfully strong such emotions had been.

The Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday declined to comment on the report.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The anniversary of Japan's surrender has been commemorated in Tokyo and in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

As he was preparing his 1952 speech at a ceremony to commemorate Japan's return to independence with the end of the US occupation, Hirohito insisted to Tajima that he "must include the word remorse" in his speech, according to NHK.

That wish was relayed to then-Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida, who advised against it, NHK said.

Yoshida's views were that people needed to look to the future and any reference sounding like an apology would give the wrong impression.

World War II, which ended with Japan's 1945 surrender following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, was fought in the name of the emperor, who was considered divine.

After the war, the US occupation allowed the emperor to stay on, although without any political powers but as a symbol of the state.

The documents show that Hirohito felt that, instead of surrender, he wished he had been able to end the war earlier. He also privately expressed horror at the atrocities committed by the Japanese military, according to the documents. But he also told Tajima that the military was so powerful that he couldn't influence it.

Hirohito died of cancer in 1989 at age 87. He was succeeded by his son Akihito, who recently abdicated, passing the Chrysanthemum Throne to his son Naruhito. Both Akihito and Naruhito have publicly expressed remorse for the war.

This Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, photo shows journals and notebooks kept by Michiji Tajima, a former top Imperial Household Agency, in Tokyo. Japanâs wartime Emperor Hirohito repeatedly felt sorry about World War II and tried, although unsuccessfully, to include the word âremorseâ in his 1952 speech, documents obtained by NHK TV show. The records of conversations spanning nearly five years with Hirohito were kept by Tajima who took office after the war. (Kyodo News via AP)
Journals and notebooks kept by Michiji Tajima, a former top Imperial Household Agency, in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:12
The study found children given vitamin and mineral supplements had dramatically less of the bacteria linked to causing ADHD.
Vitamin and mineral supplements ease ADHD in children in NZ study
2
Carolyn Robinson spoke with Burnett, who played Nick Harrison on Shortland Street.
Karl Burnett explains why he 'had to leave' Celebrity Treasure Island
3
Che Wilson called on the PM to show the sort of courage on Māori issues that she showed after the Christchurch terrorist attack.
'You hide away' - young iwi leader challenges Ardern to 'show the courage again' on Māori issues
4
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
5
Speeding while overtaking ruled legal in High Court appeal
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Gov. Gavin Newsom holds up the measure by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, left, that he signed that limits the use of lethal force by law enforcement Sacramento, California.

California governor signs law aiming to decrease number of shootings by police
00:24
Social media companies are being urged to quash misleading anti-vaccine messages.

UK's PM tackles anti-vax 'mumbo jumbo' on social media amid measles outbreak
02:43
Meanwhile China’s army has released another video with an ominous warning to protestors.

Twitter shuts more than 200,000 Chinese accounts targeting Hong Kong protests
The couple, known for their environmentalism, flew to Elton John’s home in France.

Prince Harry and Meghan accused of environmentalism hypocrisy after use of private jet