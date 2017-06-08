 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


New deliberations could end Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial with a verdict, instead of a hung jury

share

Source:

Associated Press

A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.

Rebecca Wright gives Seven Sharp a glimpse of the intensity surrounding the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.
Source: Seven Sharp

Jurors who have appeared stressed and even angry seemed more upbeat as they left court outside Philadelphia yesterday than on previous nights, despite enduring another marathon session.

The sequestered jurors had deliberated about 30 hours before telling Judge Steven O'Neill earlier they couldn't reach a unanimous decision on any of the counts against the 79-year-old comedian. The judge told them to try again for a verdict.

As the jurors left for the day, O'Neill heaped praise on them, thanking them for their dedication and the sacrifice they've made being 482 kilometres from home in the Pittsburgh area.

The actor is accused of drugging and molesting a woman in his home in 2004.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I want to reiterate how proud I am of each and every one of you," O'Neill said as he sent the jury back to the hotel. "I thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything that you've done."

They will get back to it today. 

Cosby is charged with three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault stemming from Andrea Constand's allegations that he drugged and violated her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Each count carries a maximum 10-year prison term, though the counts could be merged at sentencing if Cosby is convicted.

Cosby's lawyer said he and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual moment of intimacy.

The jury of seven men and five women have deliberated for nearly 40 hours since getting the case Monday.

Cosby's spokesman said the impasse showed that jurors doubted Constand's story.

"They're conflicted about the inconsistencies in Ms. Constand's testimony," spokesman Andrew Wyatt said. "And they're hearing Mr. C.'s testimony, and he's extremely truthful. And that's created this doubt."

Constand's lawyer, Dolores Troiani, said only that the "jury is apparently working very hard." The district attorney's office declined to comment.

Dozens of women have come forward to say Cosby had drugged and assaulted them, but this was the only case to result in criminal charges.

The jury must come to a unanimous decision to convict or acquit. If the panel can't break the deadlock, the judge could declare a hung jury and a mistrial.

In that case, prosecutors would get four months to decide whether they want to retry the TV star or drop the charges.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police are still working to understand the cause of last night’s fatal collision in Te Kowhai.

Two people dead in crash at Dairy Flat in Auckland

00:30
2
The first-five used his feet ingeniously to kick ahead SBW's offload before sliding over to score in the All Blacks' 78-0 win over Samoa.

Watch: Beauden Barrett pulls out soccer skills after trademark SBW offload sets up AB's stunner

00:26
3
The bruising Hurricanes lock looked more like an excited kid as he crossed the chalk - can you really blame him though?

As it happened: All Blacks blitz Manu Samoa in first Test of the year in twelve try pummelling

4

Milk culprits! Too many turnips, swedes fed to cows behind unusual tasting milk recalled from supermarkets in lower North Island

00:27
5
The All Blacks' number eight grabbed his second of the night with this bit of magic against Manu Samoa.

Watch: Champagne rugby! TJ Perenara sets up Ardie Savea for exquisite try as All Blacks set Eden Park alight

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ