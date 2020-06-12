New Delhi crematoriums overwhelmed with India's coronavirus dead

When Manish Garg's 67-year-old mother died from suspected complications of the new coronavirus in India's capital, he took comfort in the prospect of a proper cremation, the funeral rite that Hindus believe releases the soul from the cycle of rebirth.

But instead of chanting sacred Vedic hymns and sprinkling holy water from the Ganges River, all Garg could do was place his mother's wrapped corpse on a wooden pyre and watch it burn.

"There would have been at least 1,000 people here with me. I have a huge family. But because of this Covid-19, I couldn't call anyone, did not call anyone from home," he said.

Garg said he is still awaiting his mother's test results for Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Like elsewhere in the world, the novel coronavirus has made honouring the dead in New Delhi a hurried affair, largely devoid of the rituals that give it meaning for mourners.

Cemeteries and crematoriums are overwhelmed, so there isn't much time for ceremony, and even if there were, the government limits the number of people allowed at funerals and those in attendance must maintain distance and wear masks.

New Delhi has officially reported just over 980 deaths from the coronavirus, but cemeteries and crematoriums in the city say the actual number is higher.

Hospital morgues are beyond capacity, and with summer temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) some bodies are being kept on thick ice slabs.

Raj Singh, son of a 70-year-old coronavirus victim, said he blamed the government for her death.

"This is this what the government is doing. This is the truth," Singh said, after he cremated his mother.

The spike in deaths in New Delhi comes amid a broader virus surge throughout India, where authorities are reporting nearly 10,000 new infections each day and some 275 deaths.