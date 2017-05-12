 

A new day and a new account of why Donald Trump ruthlessly fired FBI Director James Comey

Rebecca Wright 

US Correspondent

The name calling in the fallout from the sacking of James Comey continues to dominate headlines.
Rieko Ioane scores a try during the round 1 Super Rugby match between the Melbourne Rebels VS The Blues at AAMI Park Melbourne Australia. Thursday 23rd February 2017. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Blues snatch lead back from Cheetahs in seesawing affair at wet and windy Eden Park

00:56
As a guest on Australia's Triple J radio station, the New Zealand pop star admitted she has never watched the movie Gladiator, which Crowe features in.

'Is he from New Zealand?' - Lorde stunned as she learns on Aussie radio show that Russell Crowe is a fellow Kiwi

02:34
The documents show concerns the diesel trains are unreliable.

Leaked documents reveal serious concerns about KiwiRail's decision to switch from electric trains to diesel


John Prangley.

Body of missing Auckland man found


00:11
Prince Sverre Magnus took his chance to sneak in one of the viral dance moves during celebrations yesterday.

Video: Cheeky Norwegian prince drops a dab during serious ceremony

01:43
NZ ahead of the game (again) in signing up to China's multi-billion dollar plan. But what are the risks?

Corin Dann, in China to hear President Xi's Silk Road ideas, asks if NZ will benefit.

01:48
Tuke says Team USA are downplaying how much damage their boat took after capsizing yesterday.

Watch: New on board vision shows Oracle crew holding on for dear life - but 'there will be damage', says Team NZ's Blair Tuke

Oracle have released on board vision of the moment their boat capsized.


 
