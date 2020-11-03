New Covid-19 variant found in Japan

A new mutation of the deadly coronavirus has reportedly been found in Japan.

Source: Getty

According to Reuters, the new Covid-19 variant was discovered in four travellers from Brazil's Amazon state.

It differs from the strains which emerged in the UK and South Africa, which were discovered to be highly infectious and have driven a surge in cases.

Details of the new mutation are not yet known.

Experts are working to find out how effective the Covid-19 vaccines are against Japan's new infection.