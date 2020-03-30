TODAY |

New Covid-19 deaths in Italy reach lowest mark in 3 weeks

Source:  Associated Press

Italy recorded the lowest number of new coronavirus deaths in three weeks, saying 431 people died in the past day to bring its total to 19,899.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There’s now been more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus in Italy. Source: 1 NEWS

It was the lowest day-to-day toll since March 19.

For the ninth day running, intensive care admissions were down and hospitalisations overall were down, relieving pressure on Italy’s over-stressed health care system.

More than 4,000 people tested positive as Italy began its fifth week under nationwide lockdown, continuing a general flattening in its infection curve.

But officials have noted that Italy has also increased its testing capacity in recent days, yielding more positive cases but allowing for more effective quarantine measures for people once they know they are infected.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The country has recorded the world's highest death toll from Covid-19 with over 8,200 people killed so far. Source: 1 NEWS

Italy crossed the 1 million virus test mark on Sunday, doubling the number of tests since the end of March. Overall, 156,363 people have been confirmed as positive, though officials note that the true number of infected could be as much as 10 times that, particularly in hard-hit Lombardy.

Officials have also warned that the true number of dead from the virus pandemic is higher, given the hundreds of elderly who have died in nursing homes but were never tested.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
Boris Johnson thanks Kiwi nurse 'Jenny from Invercargill' for her care during his hospital stay
2
Student at MIT campus in Manukau tests positive for Covid-19
3
Rotorua man with heart of gold helps house 200 homeless people during Covid-19 lockdown
4
Jacinda Ardern gets behind the NZ Egg Hunt at Wellington home
5
Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor of The Goodies dies after contracting Covid-19
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:24

Boris Johnson thanks Kiwi nurse 'Jenny from Invercargill' for her care during his hospital stay

Student at MIT campus in Manukau tests positive for Covid-19
01:47

People queue up before dawn as supermarkets open for first time on Easter Sunday

'We're all in with our patients' - New York doctor details coronavirus fight