New Covid-19 cases emerge in Wuhan, China amid renewed calls for vigilance

Source:  Associated Press

China has reported another rise in coronavirus cases yesterday, amid Government reminders for people to “remain alert and step up personal protection against the virus”.

The virus first emerged in Wuhan, and it’s recorded five new cases. Source: Breakfast

The warning from Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, came as 17 new cases were reported, up from 14 the day before, which had represented the first double-digit increase in 10 days. Of the 17 new cases, seven were listed as imported, while five were in the city of Wuhan, where a strict lockdown was lifted last month.

At a Sunday news conference, Mi renewed calls for people to avoid social gatherings and to “seek medical advice or testing in designated hospitals if they exhibit symptoms such as fever, cough or fatigue”.

Despite that, Beijing yesterday sent 82,000 third-year middle school students back to classes to prepare for their high school entrance exams.

Temperature checks in Wuhan, China. Source: Associated Press

The National Health Commission said there had been no new Covid-19 deaths, extending that streak to almost a month, and 141 people remained hospitalised in treatment. Another 783 people were under isolation and observation for being suspected cases or for having tested positive without showing any symptoms.

China has reported 4,633 deaths from the virus among 82,918 cases.

