New coronavirus test is imperfect step toward mass screening

A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the US toward the kind of mass screening.

Medical worker with Covid-19 test samples (file picture). Source: Associated Press

Experts say that more screening for coronavirus is essential to returning millions of to school and work.

The first so-called antigen test, announced by the US Food and Drug Administration is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials.

It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialised equipment.

“It is too early to tell,” said lab researcher Patricia Simner of Johns Hopkins University, assessing the test's impact. “It certainly has the potential to aid in more widespread testing.”

The test from Quidel Corperation screens for new infections but in a different way.

It looks for protein traces of the virus known as antigens. The same approach is used in rapid tests for flu, strep throat and other infections that are run at the hospital or doctor's office.

They represent a trade-off, sacrificing some of the accuracy of more rigorous tests for quicker results at a lower cost.

"They allow you to dramatically expand testing and they’re very cheap," said Dr Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner.

But he acknowledged antigen testing's reduced accuracy, “They're going to miss some patients who have Covid.”

Previously, the only way to diagnose active infections was a test that detects the genetic material of the virus.

While highly accurate, most of those tests take hours to develop on machines mainly found at commercial labs, hospitals or universities.

Abbott Laboratories makes a 15-minute version of the genetic test that runs on its portable machine, but it only does one sample at a time.

The US is still struggling to increase testing to the levels that most public health experts say are essential. Harvard researchers have projected that the nation needs to be able to do 900,000 daily tests to be able to track new cases and contain new outbreaks as the country reopens.

That's more than three times the country's current daily testing rate of about 275,000.

The new test uses a nasal swab like other screening tests, and delivers results in about 15 minutes.

The new test is expected to detect about 80 percent of active Covid-19 infections, according to the FDA. That accuracy rate is similar to other rapid antigen tests for seasonal flu.

“They are going to pick up fewer people that are infected,” said Simner of Johns Hopkins. “So that’s where you see a lot of skepticism around using antigen tests for the diagnosis of Covid-19.″

For now, Simner and other experts say negative test results for people showing symptoms should be confirmed with the more accurate genetic test.

“But as you might imagine, that’s not a perfect scenario because you have to do twice as many tests when the result isn’t positive,” said Dr. Robin Patel of the Mayo Clinic.