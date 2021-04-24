New community Covid-19 case recorded in Perth

Western Australia has recorded a fresh community case of Covid-19, bringing the number of known local infections linked to the Perth Mercure Hotel to three.

Perth, Australia (file photo). Source: istock.com

The city's initial locally acquired cases which triggered a snap three-day lockdown, were caused by virus spread in the corridors of the hotel, infecting a man staying adjacent to an infected couple who returned from India.

He had tested negative before returning home to Victoria, spending time in venues across Perth, and infecting a female friend.



Her case was revealed on Friday but counted on Saturday.



However, health authorities revealed on Saturday afternoon that a new confirmed positive had been received, that of a man in his 40s who attended one of the locations visited by the Victorian case, and the related local case.



Residents of metropolitan Perth and the Peel region are under lockdown until midnight on Monday.



The 54-year-old man who initially stayed in the Mercure Hotel and was the source of the outbreak, completed quarantine on April 17 after arriving from China.



The woman, who is counted as the locally acquired case for Saturday, is a close contact.



He visited locations throughout the city, including popular tourist spot Kings Park, before leaving Perth on April 21.



Mr McGowan criticised the commonwealth government on Saturday for not supplying better hotel quarantine facilities.



"I have been calling for commonwealth assistance for hotel quarantine for months now," he said.



"I'm getting to the end of my tether."



However he was issued a swift rebuke, with Canberra saying states and territories had agreed more than a year ago to manage hotel quarantine under their health orders.



"As the premier has been advised, and as health, defence and border force officials have detailed to the parliament, defence bases and immigration centres are unsuitable for quarantining returning Australians," a spokesperson said.



Mr McGowan suggested Commonwealth facilities at Curtin Air Base near Derby could hold 1500 people, or Christmas Island could be used as a quarantine site.



"CBD hotel quarantine is not fit for purpose," he said.



"We cannot continue down this path for another year or more."



Genomic testing has confirmed the virus initially spread in the corridors of the Mercure Hotel from a couple who had returned from India.



A pregnant mother and her four-year-old daughter who were staying across the corridor tested positive and remain in quarantine at the hotel.



The man who tested positive in Victoria had been staying in an adjacent room. Victoria reported no new locally acquired cases on Saturday.



People in Perth and Peel can only leave their homes for four reasons: work, shopping for essential items, medical or healthcare needs or exercise for one hour per day.



Anzac Day dawn services will be cancelled and people must wear masks when leaving their homes.



Mr McGowan is seeking to limit WA's international arrivals to 512 a week for the next month.



Documents released by the government this week identified the Mercure as one of three hotels considered "high risk" for ventilation issues.



WA's chief health officer received the report on April 8 and wrote to the premier last Friday advising that the Mercure should stop being used.



The mother, who is six months' pregnant, and her daughter at the Mercure returned positive tests that day.

