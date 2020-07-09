New community case of Covid-19 found in Melbourne

TODAY |

Health authorities have confirmed a fresh local case of Covid-19 in Melbourne.

The man in his 30s quarantined in South Australia after returning to Australia from overseas.


He returned to his home in Wollert on Tuesday last week and developed symptoms on Saturday.

He has since returned a positive result after getting tested on Monday.

The Health Department says it has arranged urgent testing to confirm the result and until then it is treating the man as a positive case.

He is being interviewed by contact tracers and authorities are verifying exposure sites, while his close contacts are also being tested and interviewed, and are in isolation.

The man is also isolating at home.

The department says it is working with interstate authorities to try to determine the source of the infection.

The news comes just as the state had notched up 73 days with no local cases.

