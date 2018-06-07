 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


New charges brought against Trump campaign by Mueller

share

Source:

Associated Press

Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought additional charges against President Donald Trump's campaign chairman and a longtime associate who prosecutors have said has ties to Russian intelligence.

President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Source: Associated Press

The new indictment was unsealed Friday (overnight NZT) against Paul Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik just days after prosecutors accused the two men of attempting to tamper with witnesses as Manafort awaits trial of felony charges related to his work on behalf of Ukrainian interests.

The latest charges increase Manafort's legal jeopardy if he continues an aggressive battle with prosecutors, and could be an effort by Mueller to induce a guilty plea and secure the testimony of a critical campaign adviser to Trump.

They also come as Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, have heaped public criticism on the Mueller investigation in an attempt to undermine it.

The charges against Manafort do not relate to his work on the Trump campaign or involve allegations of Russian election interference, a fact that the president has routinely noted as he tried to distance himself from his former top campaign adviser.

The new indictment charges Manafort and Kilimnik with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice related to contacts they had with two witnesses earlier this year. The witnesses, who had worked with Manafort as he represented a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine, have told the FBI that they believed Manafort and Kilimnik were trying to get them to lie about the nature of their work.

The charges mark the second time since October that an indictment against Manafort has been amended to include additional allegations.

Through a spokesman, Manafort, 69, has maintained his innocence. The spokesman, Jason Maloni, said Friday that Manafort and his attorneys were reviewing the new charges.

Kilimnik, 48, has previously declined to comment on the allegations. He also has denied being connected to Russian intelligence agencies.

1 NEWS’ US Correpsondent says there’s talk Trump will fire the special counsel investigating Russian meddling in the election.
Source: Breakfast

Prosecutors say the contacts via phone and encrypted messaging applications first occurred in February, shortly after a grand jury returned a new indictment against Manafort and while he was confined to his home. Kilimnik also reached out to witnesses in April.

Manafort is awaiting trial in federal court in Washington and Alexandria, Virginia. His co-defendant, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty in February and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

The allegations of witness tampering relate to Manafort's criminal case in Washington where he faces charges of money-laundering conspiracy, false statements and acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Ukrainian interests. In Virginia, he also faces bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Photo Credit Must Read Zak Hussein<BR/> Guests <P> Pictured: Victoria Beckham, David Beckham <B>Ref: SPL1700707 190518 </B><BR/> Picture by: Zak Hussein<BR/> </P><P>

David and Victoria Beckham selling off royal wedding outfits to raise money for victims of Manchester bomb attack

00:20
2
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Watch: 'I could f*****g nail you up against the wall' – Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

3

'Beyond belief' - Wife turns up at checkpoint to collect drink-driving husband with alcohol reading even higher than his

4

Firefighters battle building fire in Auckland Central

00:24
5
Paula Fifita hurt her arm on a luggage conveyor belt in the international terminal.

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

'Item of concern' at Te Papa loading dock forces cancellation of Wellington Girls' College ball

Police says the incident has been resolved.

An aerial view over the Bay of Islands in New Zealand's Northland Region.

Aussies attracted by NZ regional tourism campaign spent less money

Tourism New Zealand's CEO said in the future the agency would likely encourage people to visit a variety of regions, rather than targeting one.

00:59
The incident unfolded in Mt Eden today.

Auckland's western line train services out for rush hour after truck crashes into powerlines

Auckland Transport have put replacement busses on to help stranded commuters.

Son who fatally stabbed father found not guilty of murder at High Court in Auckland

The court heard evidence the deceased had subjected his family to years of violence. On the day he died he beat his wife.

Marama Davidson new co-leader of Green Party

Police Commissioner wants to meet Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson over her claims of 'systemic racism' in force

Ms Davidson says she's often followed in shops and her brother has been getting pulled over for "random checks" since he was a teen.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 