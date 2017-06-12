 

New CCTV images of Manchester bomber released

New CCTV images of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi have been released by British police as they attempt to track his movements in the days before his deadly attack.

CCTV images of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi have been released.

After releasing the remaining people held for questioning over links to the Manchester Arena bombing, police said they now have a "deep understanding" of Salman Abedi's movements in and out of the country in the weeks leading up to it.

Twenty-two people were killed and dozens injured when Abedi detonated a suicide bome at an Ariana Grande concert last month.

Greater Manchester Police said Abedi left the the UK on April 15 and arrived back May 18.

However, while police believe Abedi worked alone to build the bomb, it remains unclear if others were involved in gathering its parts.

Barrels that were loaded into a white Micra.

"This is very much a live criminal investigation moving at considerable speed," Head of North West Counter Terrorism Policing, Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said.

Police are appealing to the public if they have seen anyone putting barrels into this white Micra.

"We will be speaking with more people. Work around CCTV, financial transactions and telephone contacts will continue as we piece together the movements of Abedi in fine grain detail."

"We continue to appeal for the help of the public in tracking Abedi's movements and have released images of him and the car to try and jog people's memories of sightings."

Among the pictures police released were images of barrels Abedi had stored in his car.

Superintendent Jackson appealed to the public asking, "did you see anyone carrying these, did you see anyone putting these in the white Mirca (car)?"

Police said they know Abedi tried to send money out of the UK in the days before the bombing.

They are also keen to interview his brother Hasham Abedi, who is detained in Libya.


