New case of Covid-19 in Queensland ends the state's 10 day virus-free streak

Queensland has broken a 10 day sequence of no new virus cases after a returning defence force personal tested positive to Covid-19 while in quarantine.

Source: 1 NEWS

It was the only positive test overnight after 2700 tests were conducted on Monday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

The news comes as Ms Palaszczuk said accommodation bookings were on par with the same time last year ahead of the borders reopening on Friday in time for the second week of NSW school holidays.

"My information is that Gold Coast bookings are the basically the same as this time last year," Ms Palaszczuk said.

She warned of long delays at border crossings, urging travellers to factor that into their plans.

Before the new case was announced, Queensland's only active coronavirus case was an octogenarian who has spent almost four months in hospital battling the illness.

The 81-year-old man's heroic fight, which has included three months in intensive care, has even earned him a mention in state Parliament.

He's recovering in Gold Coast University Hospital where he was transferred out of ICU on June 18.