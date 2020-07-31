New case of Covid-19 community transmission recorded in Queensland

Community transmission of Covid-19 has returned to Queensland, with its newest case being a man twice removed from the coronavirus infected women charged with illegally entering the state.

The 27-year-old Bellbird Park man is believed to have caught the virus from relatives who visited the Madtongsan IV Korean restaurant at Sunnybank on July 23, when one of the women was there.

Authorities are tracking down all close contacts of the case and his two relatives, one of whom works in an aged care home.

Both of the man's relatives are yet to test positive.

He is the only case recorded in Queensland today, but the second case of community transmission linked to the cluster, after one of the women's sisters tested positive earlier this week.

Community transmission had been eradicated in the state for two months before those infections.

Health Minister Steven Miles told reporters the new case underscores the importance of people giving accurate contact details at venues they visit.

"It underlines just how critical contact tracing efforts are," he said today.

"More than 1500 contacts have now been traced related to these three cases."

The women's actions have sparked fears of a second wave in Queensland, with a number of shopping centres, schools, restaurants and a church shut for deep cleaning.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged Queenslanders to continue to take the virus seriously and call out bad behaviour.

"Now is not the time for complacency. Complacency is our enemy, so do the right thing, and if you see someone not doing the right thing call them out," she told reporters today.

The three women at the centre of the cluster allegedly lied on their border declaration passes when they arrived at Brisbane Airport from Melbourne, via a brief stopover in Sydney on July 21.

Two of them tested positive eight days later, sending parts of Brisbane into lockdown.

All three have since been charged with fraud and providing false or misleading documents under the Public Health Act.

Police say all three women are now co-operating with them and Queensland Health officials, and are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 28.